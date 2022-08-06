Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.615-$14.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.83 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.74-$1.78 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.37. 3,425,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.62.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.