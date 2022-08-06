Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.580-$3.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-$7.10 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.37. 3,425,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,782. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,441,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,082,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102,397 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,538,000 after purchasing an additional 134,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,383,000 after acquiring an additional 280,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,550,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

