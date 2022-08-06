FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. FIGS’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 5,482,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,287. FIGS has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FIGS by 307.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 437,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in FIGS by 136.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 726,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 419,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth about $3,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About FIGS

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

