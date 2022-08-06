FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. FIGS’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
FIGS Stock Performance
FIGS stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 5,482,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,287. FIGS has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.
Institutional Trading of FIGS
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FIGS by 307.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 437,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in FIGS by 136.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 726,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 419,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth about $3,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
