Financial Survey: Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) versus LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveWorld and Bread Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Bread Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.58%. Given Bread Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $10.06 million 0.60 $1.79 million $0.03 4.37 Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.58 $801.00 million $9.26 4.14

This table compares LiveWorld and Bread Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 17.72% 76.98% 31.45% Bread Financial 11.74% 22.88% 2.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

