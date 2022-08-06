Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 7th.

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77.

Get Finbar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Finbar Group

In other Finbar Group news, insider John Chan acquired 43,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,291.25 ($22,740.32). In other Finbar Group news, insider John Chan acquired 43,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,291.25 ($22,740.32). Also, insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan 653,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. Insiders purchased a total of 393,055 shares of company stock worth $280,791 over the last three months.

About Finbar Group

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.