FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.0550 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002526 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15,395.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000177 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002118 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 805,501,456 coins and its circulating supply is 603,863,365 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

