Firo Achieves Market Cap of $33.22 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Firo has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00012601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.37 or 0.07395395 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00163645 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021326 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00264404 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00701888 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00608540 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005786 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
About Firo
FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,401 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.
Firo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.
