Firo Achieves Market Cap of $33.22 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Firo has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00012601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.37 or 0.07395395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00163645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00264404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00701888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00608540 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005786 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,401 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

