First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.29.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

Shares of FCR.UN opened at C$15.42 on Tuesday. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$14.08 and a 1 year high of C$19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.56.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

