First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,599 shares of company stock worth $319,197 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 110.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

