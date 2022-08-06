First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $89.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.92.

First Solar stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,486.81 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 22,940.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

