First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,091 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.