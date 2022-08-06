Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,046 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,224,609 shares of company stock valued at $113,982,154 and sold 49,000 shares valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $106.08 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

