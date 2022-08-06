Flixxo Market Capitalization Achieves $174,119.98 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Flixxo has a market cap of $174,119.98 and $26.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,189.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003623 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064822 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flixxo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

