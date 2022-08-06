Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 219 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BDX opened at $254.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average is $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

