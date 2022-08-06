Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 518 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38. The firm has a market cap of $221.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.