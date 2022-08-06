Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 277 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

