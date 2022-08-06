Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 308 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned about 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $995,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,121,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $131.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

