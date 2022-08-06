Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.74.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,411 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.