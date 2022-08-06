Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 901 shares.The stock last traded at $98.61 and had previously closed at $102.39.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $657.57 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

