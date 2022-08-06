Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 901 shares.The stock last traded at $98.61 and had previously closed at $102.39.
Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $657.57 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.