Forsta AP Fonden Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,515,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.16 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

