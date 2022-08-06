Forsta AP Fonden Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.38.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $407.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $698.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.91 and its 200 day moving average is $443.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

