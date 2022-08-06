Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,388,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

