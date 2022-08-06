Forsta AP Fonden Sells 23,700 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,878,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,114 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

