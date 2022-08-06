Forsta AP Fonden Sells 32,300 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Up 1.2 %

Kroger stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

