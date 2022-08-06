Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $196.76 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.86 and a 200 day moving average of $194.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

