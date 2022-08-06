Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 116,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.1 %

CG stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,110,307 shares of company stock valued at $81,621,609 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

