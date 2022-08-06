Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $167.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average is $182.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

