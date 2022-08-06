Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,016 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,016 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $378,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Coerente Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $2,428,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.