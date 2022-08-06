Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.04. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.