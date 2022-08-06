Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 637,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

