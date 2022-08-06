Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 637,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

