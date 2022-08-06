Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,158 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.