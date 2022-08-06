Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($34.33) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.3 %

FRA FRE opened at €24.55 ($25.31) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($82.47). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.96.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

