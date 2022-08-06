Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as low as C$1.96. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 381,444 shares traded.

Frontier Lithium Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$430.73 million and a PE ratio of -39.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Frontier Lithium

(Get Rating)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.