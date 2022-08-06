Frontier Market Capitalization Reaches $27.59 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067750 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,456,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.