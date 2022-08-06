FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on the stock.

FRP Advisory Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FRP stock opened at GBX 154 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £383.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,080.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. FRP Advisory Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($1.99). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.76.

FRP Advisory Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.00%.

Insider Activity

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jeremy French sold 1,512,746 shares of FRP Advisory Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £2,117,844.40 ($2,595,079.52).

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

