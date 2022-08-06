Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on FULC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $197,494.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 25,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $203,130.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULC opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $336.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

See Also

