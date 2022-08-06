FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,770.93

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $13,770.93 and approximately $28,588.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for $18.28 or 0.00078815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 92.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 254.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00624366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken.

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

