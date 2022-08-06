Gaj Finance Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $15,046.42 and $176.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 132% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00634617 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015808 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gaj Finance Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
