Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

