Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

