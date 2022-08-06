Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

GLMD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.34. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

