Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,609,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,714,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $431.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.31 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 30.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 682.0% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 234,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

