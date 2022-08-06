Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $201.83

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.83 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.56). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.56), with a volume of 59,912 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 201.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The stock has a market cap of £259.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,733.33.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

