Gems Market Capitalization Achieves $136,964.30 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Gems has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market cap of $136,964.30 and approximately $20,434.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

