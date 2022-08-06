Gemsstock Ltd. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gemsstock Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,383 shares of company stock worth $15,761,666 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.