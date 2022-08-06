Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Generation Bio stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.08. 922,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
