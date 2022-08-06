Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Generation Bio Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Generation Bio stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.08. 922,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

About Generation Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Generation Bio by 476.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Generation Bio by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Generation Bio by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

