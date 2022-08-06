Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.21 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $936,649.29 and $434.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

