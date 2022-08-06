Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.35-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.57 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.35-6.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.09. 6,034,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $223,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $859,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,096,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,854,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

