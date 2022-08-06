Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Jeremy Langhorn Sells 2,191 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Langhorn sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $60,624.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Global Partners stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.93%.

GLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Global Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Partners by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

See Also

