Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GSL stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $715.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $242,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.