GoByte 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $274.00 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 86.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $106,365.30 and approximately $274.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

